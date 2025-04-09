French minister urges French companies to suspend investments in US

09-04-2025 | 04:03
French minister urges French companies to suspend investments in US

French industry minister Marc Ferracci on Wednesday urged French companies to suspend their investments in the United States, given clashes between France and Europe with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over tariffs.

"We are saying, suspend your investments, given this very complicated moment in time. We are currently in a situation of high confusion. Investments that had been foreseen have now been made uncertain," Ferracci told France Info radio.


Reuters
 

