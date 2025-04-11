News
Xi says China, EU must 'jointly resist unilateral bullying': state media
11-04-2025
Xi says China, EU must 'jointly resist unilateral bullying': state media
On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the European Union to join hands with Beijing in resisting "unilateral bullying," state media said, about swingeing tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Xi made the comments as he met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, according to state news agency Xinhua.
AF
