Germany urges 'diplomatic solution' ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

11-04-2025 | 06:08
Germany urges 'diplomatic solution' ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks
Germany urges 'diplomatic solution' ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

Germany urged on Friday a "diplomatic solution" as the United States and Iran gear up for talks this weekend in Oman aimed at reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

"We need a diplomatic solution," foreign ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said at a press conference while stressing that it was a "positive development that there is a channel for dialogue between Iran and the United States."

