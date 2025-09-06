News
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
06-09-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In Lebanon, few political battles stay confined to the halls of government. Almost every showdown spills into social media, where rival factions claim victory.
Supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement hailed the latest developments as a win, while their opponents also declared triumph.
However, the real winner may be Lebanon itself, which avoided sliding into civil conflict.
The country's three top leaders agreed that unity was essential to prevent chaos, with a consensus forged around language that replaced "approval" with "welcome" in cabinet records. Army commander Rodolph Haykal will deliver monthly reports to the government, a compromise designed to ease tensions over the sensitive issue of arms.
Lebanon's fragile calm stands in stark contrast to the turbulent region around it.
In Syria, Iran has lost influence following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime, leaving a Saudi-backed administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa still struggling to consolidate power.
Meanwhile, Tehran is seeking ways to reassert its presence and reestablish supply lines to Hezbollah.
Iraq remains unstable, Gaza is still at war with no ceasefire in sight, and Yemen's grinding conflict shows no sign of abating. From Baghdad to Gaza and Yemen, the fragmented regional landscape underscores an uncertain future, with the possibility of either a U.S.-Iranian settlement or a confrontation that could upend the status quo.
Amid this uncertainty, Lebanese leaders recognized that any internal spark could ignite uncontrollable unrest. Friday's cabinet session marked a turning point, endorsing the principle that all weapons should ultimately fall under state authority, without imposing deadlines that could further divide the country.
For now, Lebanon has taken a step toward shielding itself from regional fires, even as it waits to see how the broader Middle East picture will unfold.
