Paris Notre-Dame cathedral bells ring out 88 times in honor of Pope

21-04-2025 | 05:18
LBCI
The bells at Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral rang out 88 times on Monday in honor of Pope Francis who died aged 88, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The "88 rings for 88 years of life" were to be followed by a full ringing of the cathedral's bells before a noon mass in Francis's honor, followed by another in early evening, according to the Notre-Dame press office.



AFP
 

