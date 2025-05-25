A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
25-05-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

A quarter-century has passed since Israeli forces withdrew from Lebanese territory—reluctantly, not voluntarily—under the pressure of persistent resistance operations. That remains a fact.

Since then, Israel has launched two wars on Lebanon. In the first, the July 2006 war, Hezbollah emerged victorious.

Few can deny the footage showing Merkava tanks hit by Kornet missiles in Wadi al-Hujeir—missiles that Israel was unaware Hezbollah even possessed at the time. Nor can anyone claim Israel succeeded in assassinating any top Hezbollah leader during that war. 

The prisoner exchange that followed revealed the fate of two captured Israeli soldiers—returned in coffins in exchange for five living Lebanese detainees and the remains of nearly 200 others.

The second war, however, told a different story. That is also a fact. Just as it is difficult to dismiss Hezbollah’s battlefield accomplishments in 2006, it is harder to overlook the scale of Israeli strikes since the September 2024 offensive. 

From the operation involving pager explosions to thousands of airstrikes over a short period, the toll includes thousands of casualties, the assassination of much of Hezbollah’s command-and-control unit—including Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah—and the destruction of southern villages during the ceasefire, followed by Israeli incursions into Lebanese territory.

Still, Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, have reasserted their local support, winning a majority of municipal councils in Shiite-majority areas of the south and the Bekaa. 

The question remains: how much does the win matter to Washington, especially following a war that shifted the balance of power and intensified U.S. calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament?

Hezbollah, for its part, maintains that the issue of disarmament applies only to the area south of the Litani River.

The reality after 2006 is not the same as the one after 2024. Simply put, the outcomes of the two wars are not just different—they are contradictory. The question now is how Hezbollah will navigate this new phase—and, more critically, what timeline Washington has set for achieving its stated goals.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Amal Movement

War

July 2006 War

LBCI Next
In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Trump gave Iran’s Khamenei two months to reach a new nuclear deal: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-17

Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Yohmor leaves two dead, two injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23

From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23

With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24

Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More