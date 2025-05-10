EU chief urges Ukraine ceasefire 'without pre-conditions'

A ceasefire in Ukraine must be implemented without pre-conditions, the president of the European Commission said on Saturday, warning that Moscow would face more sanctions if it breached it.



"We support the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire. It must be implemented without pre-conditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations," said Ursula von der Leyen on X, formerly Twitter.



AFP