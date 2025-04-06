News
Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions
News Bulletin Reports
06-04-2025 | 13:04
3
min
Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Based on 2024 statistics from the Directorate of Prisons in the Ministry of Justice, there are approximately 8,500 prisoners in various prisons across Lebanon, with 83% of them being detainees without trial.
The primary issue is the worsening overcrowding crisis and the inhumane and unhealthy conditions for prisoners of all categories.
More than a third of the prisoners are Syrians, with a smaller number of foreign nationals, particularly Palestinians.
Meanwhile, the issue of detained Islamists presents its own set of security, procedural, and humanitarian challenges, particularly due to the high number of those detained without trial.
However, the most concerning aspect of Lebanon's prison overcrowding crisis is the detainment of individuals facing serious charges, including murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, theft, gang formation, attempted murder, forgery, fraud, assault, and identity theft.
These detainees represent the majority of prison inmates, with the largest group being those accused of drug-related crimes, numbering about 2,650 prisoners, including 80 women.
Additionally, there are 269 women in prison and 107 minors.
Minors face particularly difficult conditions due to overcrowding and a lack of qualified services and trained staff to address their psychological, health, and rehabilitation needs.
Despite efforts to improve their conditions and transfer them to the Al-Warwar Center for rehabilitation, challenges remain.
According to those involved, three measures are required to improve the conditions in Lebanese prisons. First, suitable conditions must be ensured for prisoners, addressing their health, psychological, and humanitarian needs.
Second, trials should be expedited, and criminal procedural rules must be applied to reduce prolonged detention without trial.
Lastly, rehabilitation programs should be provided for all categories of prisoners, particularly minors, to help reintegrate them into society.
All of these measures may require an emergency judicial plan in cooperation with security forces, the Bar Association, and civil society organizations to address the issue of overcrowding in prisons and move toward a permanent, lasting solution.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Prisons
Crisis
Detainees
Trial
Justice
