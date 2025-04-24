Macron urges Putin to 'stop lying' over Ukraine ceasefire

France's President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin needed to "stop lying" over wanting peace in Ukraine while continuing to strike the country.



"The only thing to do is for President Putin to finally stop lying," Macron said during a visit to Madagascar, saying the Russian leader was telling US negotiators "he wants peace" but then continuing "to bombard Ukraine."



"In Ukraine, they only want a single answer: Does President Putin agree to an unconditional ceasefire?"







AFP