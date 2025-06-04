Beijing slammed on Wednesday comments made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the world will "never forget" the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as an "attack" on China.



"The erroneous statements by the U.S. side maliciously distort historical facts, deliberately attack China's political system and developmental path, and seriously interfere in China's internal affairs," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.



"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it. We have lodged a solemn protest with the U.S. side."



AFP