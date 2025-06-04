News
Trump says 'likes' Xi, but 'extremely hard to make a deal with'
World News
04-06-2025 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says 'likes' Xi, but 'extremely hard to make a deal with'
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed appreciation on Wednesday for Chinese President Xi Jinping but called him hard to strike a deal with ahead of an anticipated call this week.
"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform the day his 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum came into effect.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
United States
China
Deal
President
Next
China calls Rubio's comments on Tiananmen Square crackdown an 'attack'
UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
Previous
