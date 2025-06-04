South Korea's new liberal President, Lee Jae-myung, pledged on Wednesday to rebuild the country from what he described as the near destruction caused by a failed attempt at martial law and revive a struggling economy facing global protectionism.



Lee's decisive victory in Tuesday's snap election is poised to usher in a sea change in Asia's fourth-largest economy, following backlash against a botched attempt at military rule that brought down Yoon Suk Yeol just three years into his troubled presidency.



Reuters