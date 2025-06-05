Russia says it will repair warplanes damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian warplanes were damaged but not destroyed in a June 1 attack by Ukraine, and they will be restored, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Ukrainian drones struck airfields in Siberia and the far north, where Russia houses heavy bombers that form part of its strategic nuclear forces.

But Ryabkov, who oversees arms control diplomacy, told state news agency TASS: "The equipment in question, as was also stated by representatives of the Ministry of Defence, was not destroyed but damaged. It will be restored."

Reuters