Russia says it will repair warplanes damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks

World News
05-06-2025 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says it will repair warplanes damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says it will repair warplanes damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian warplanes were damaged but not destroyed in a June 1 attack by Ukraine, and they will be restored, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

 

Ukrainian drones struck airfields in Siberia and the far north, where Russia houses heavy bombers that form part of its strategic nuclear forces.

 

But Ryabkov, who oversees arms control diplomacy, told state news agency TASS: "The equipment in question, as was also stated by representatives of the Ministry of Defence, was not destroyed but damaged. It will be restored."

 

Reuters

World News

Russia

Repair

Warplanes

Ukraine

Drone

Attacks

LBCI Next
Putin is ready to help Trump on Iran nuclear negotiations: Kremlin
Pentagon chief says NATO allies cannot have 'reliance' on US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Kremlin says will stick to May 8-10 truce, but respond to Ukrainian attacks

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

Ukrainian Air Force says Russia launched overnight drone attack

LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

Russia says it summoned French ambassador after diplomat delayed at French border, RIA says

LBCI
World News
2025-04-28

Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:25

Recognizing Palestinian state now would send 'wrong signal': Germany

LBCI
World News
09:11

China's Xi held phone call with Trump: State media

LBCI
World News
08:57

Afghan women UN staff forced to work from home after threats

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17

Brazil's President accuses Israel of 'premeditated genocide' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanon's President visits ISF operations room as second round of municipal elections kick off

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israel violates Lebanese waters, seizes fishing vessel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More