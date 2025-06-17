North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally

North Korea will send thousands of military construction workers and sappers to Russia's Kursk region to help rebuild it after a Ukrainian incursion that North Korean troops helped Moscow repel this year, a senior Russian security official said Tuesday.



Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council and a former defense minister with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, spoke after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, their second such encounter in just two weeks.



Shoigu said he was carrying out what he said were "special instructions" from Putin.



His visit came at a time when ties between Moscow and Pyongyang - who are drawing closer in the face of what they say is a hostile West - are developing at pace, and days after he said the first direct train since 2020 between Moscow and Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, had set off.



He said he hoped direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang would also restart for the first time in more than 30 years.





Reuters