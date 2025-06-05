Putin is ready to help Trump on Iran nuclear negotiations: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump that he was ready to use Russia's close partnership with Iran to help with negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, the Kremlin said on Thursday.



Trump said after a phone call with Putin on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to make a decision on its nuclear program and that he believed Putin agreed that the Islamic Republic should not have nuclear weapons.



Putin, according to Trump, suggested that he participate in the discussions with Iran and that "he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," though Iran was "slow walking."



"We have close partner relations with Tehran and, naturally, President Putin said that we are ready to use this level of partnership with Tehran in order to facilitate and contribute to the negotiations that are taking place to resolve the issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.



Asked when Putin could join the negotiations, Peskov said that dialogue with Tehran and Washington continued through various channels.





Reuters