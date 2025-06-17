U.S. President Donald Trump issued several Iran-related statements on his Truth Social, claiming the U.S., which has not declared direct engagement in the conflict, knows "exactly" where Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "is hiding."



"He is an easy target but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he wrote.



"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers," Trump added before threatening: "Our patience is wearing thin."



In another post, Trump wrote in all caps: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" echoing earlier comments where he called for a "complete give-up" from Iran.