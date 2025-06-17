G7 leaders, including Trump, urge 'de-escalation' on Iran

17-06-2025 | 03:01
G7 leaders, including Trump, urge &#39;de-escalation&#39; on Iran
G7 leaders, including Trump, urge 'de-escalation' on Iran

G7 leaders attending a summit in Canada on Monday issued a joint statement calling for "de-escalation" on Iran while stressing Israel had the right to defend itself in the escalating Middle East crisis.

"We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself," the statement said. "We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

AFP

