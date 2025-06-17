News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
G7 leaders, including Trump, urge 'de-escalation' on Iran
World News
17-06-2025 | 03:01
G7 leaders, including Trump, urge 'de-escalation' on Iran
G7 leaders attending a summit in Canada on Monday issued a joint statement calling for "de-escalation" on Iran while stressing Israel had the right to defend itself in the escalating Middle East crisis.
"We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself," the statement said. "We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.
"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
G7
Canada
Iran
Israel
Middle East
