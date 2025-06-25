News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump says 'not upset' by Dutch anti-Islam leader Wilders' views
World News
25-06-2025 | 10:45
Trump says 'not upset' by Dutch anti-Islam leader Wilders' views
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was "not upset" by the anti-Islam views of Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, after a meeting between the two men on the sidelines of the NATO summit.
Asked if he was concerned by the anti-Muslim views of Wilders, Trump said: "I'm not upset about it. It's just his view. He's unhappy with the way things are going in this country."
AFP
World News
Trump
Wilders
Immigrants
Trump insists Iran nuclear sites 'completely destroyed'
Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit
