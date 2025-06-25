Trump says 'not upset' by Dutch anti-Islam leader Wilders' views

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was "not upset" by the anti-Islam views of Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, after a meeting between the two men on the sidelines of the NATO summit.



Asked if he was concerned by the anti-Muslim views of Wilders, Trump said: "I'm not upset about it. It's just his view. He's unhappy with the way things are going in this country."

AFP