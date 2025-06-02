Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US 'fuelled' by media

World News
02-06-2025 | 02:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US &#39;fuelled&#39; by media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US 'fuelled' by media

Israel's top diplomat condemned Monday a weekend attack on demonstrators in the U.S. state of Colorado demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza, alleging it was fuelled by the media.

"Shocked by the terrible antisemitic terror attack targeting Jews in Boulder, Colorado," Gideon Saar wrote on X. "This is pure Antisemitism, fueled by the blood libels spread in the media," he added, without elaborating.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Boulder

Colorado

Gaza

United States

LBCI Next
Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-15

Trump says US can 'go back on the offensive' in case of Houthi attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20

Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Palestinian ministry says Israel PM's criticism of Macron an 'unjustified attack'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-08

Iran Guards chief warns to 'open gates of hell' if US, Israel attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:25

Ukraine ready to take 'big steps towards peace:' AFP

LBCI
World News
03:33

Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
World News
09:13

Russian delegation heads to Istanbul for Ukraine talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More