Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US 'fuelled' by media

Israel's top diplomat condemned Monday a weekend attack on demonstrators in the U.S. state of Colorado demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza, alleging it was fuelled by the media.



"Shocked by the terrible antisemitic terror attack targeting Jews in Boulder, Colorado," Gideon Saar wrote on X. "This is pure Antisemitism, fueled by the blood libels spread in the media," he added, without elaborating.



AFP

