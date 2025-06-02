News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US 'fuelled' by media
World News
02-06-2025 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US 'fuelled' by media
Israel's top diplomat condemned Monday a weekend attack on demonstrators in the U.S. state of Colorado demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza, alleging it was fuelled by the media.
"Shocked by the terrible antisemitic terror attack targeting Jews in Boulder, Colorado," Gideon Saar wrote on X. "This is pure Antisemitism, fueled by the blood libels spread in the media," he added, without elaborating.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Boulder
Colorado
Gaza
United States
Next
Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-15
Trump says US can 'go back on the offensive' in case of Houthi attack
World News
2025-05-15
Trump says US can 'go back on the offensive' in case of Houthi attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Palestinian ministry says Israel PM's criticism of Macron an 'unjustified attack'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Palestinian ministry says Israel PM's criticism of Macron an 'unjustified attack'
0
Middle East News
2025-05-08
Iran Guards chief warns to 'open gates of hell' if US, Israel attack
Middle East News
2025-05-08
Iran Guards chief warns to 'open gates of hell' if US, Israel attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:25
Ukraine ready to take 'big steps towards peace:' AFP
World News
05:25
Ukraine ready to take 'big steps towards peace:' AFP
0
World News
03:33
Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency
World News
03:33
Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
0
World News
09:13
Russian delegation heads to Istanbul for Ukraine talks
World News
09:13
Russian delegation heads to Istanbul for Ukraine talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
0
World News
2025-05-08
Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce
World News
2025-05-08
Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce
0
Lebanon News
04:18
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
0
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects
3
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming
5
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
8
Lebanon News
04:18
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More