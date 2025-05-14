News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says Syria leader backs Israel ties but has 'lot of work to do'
Middle East News
14-05-2025 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says Syria leader backs Israel ties but has 'lot of work to do'
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa backed normalization with Israel in the future, after the two leaders met as Washington lifted sanctions on Syria.
"I told him (Sharaa), I hope you're going to join (the Abraham Accords) once you're straightened out, and he said yes. But they have a lot of work to do," Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while heading to Doha from Riyadh.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Donald Trump
Syria
Israel
Normalization
Next
Israel's military warns Yemenis away from Houthi-held ports
US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-16
Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
2025-02-16
Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire
0
World News
2025-02-18
Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO
World News
2025-02-18
Kremlin says Ukraine has 'right' to join EU, but not NATO
0
World News
10:33
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
World News
10:33
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
0
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
World News
2025-03-07
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table
0
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
0
Middle East News
08:43
Israel Defense Minister says Macron 'should not preach morality to us'
Middle East News
08:43
Israel Defense Minister says Macron 'should not preach morality to us'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
0
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Governor Labaki urges democratic spirit as Akkar votes in long-delayed municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Governor Labaki urges democratic spirit as Akkar votes in long-delayed municipal elections
0
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:38
Trump says US wants to help Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:38
Trump says US wants to help Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:18
Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:18
Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:12
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
Lebanon News
05:12
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
4
Lebanon News
04:41
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms
Lebanon News
04:41
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms
5
Middle East News
04:20
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
Middle East News
04:20
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
6
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
03:38
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
Middle East News
03:38
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
8
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More