Poland's Sikorski says arms race could lead to Putin's fall, like it toppled USSR

26-06-2025 | 09:26
Poland's Sikorski says arms race could lead to Putin's fall, like it toppled USSR

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Thursday that a new arms race could lead to the fall of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "regime", just like it toppled the Soviet Union.

"Putin should understand that he is on the path of (Soviet leader Leonid) Brezhnev. He himself once said that the Soviet Union collapsed because it spent too much on armament, and now he is doing exactly the same thing," Sikorski told a group of journalists including AFP.

"He is waging a very expensive war and also provoked, scared the whole West into reinforcing its defense spending... Putin will have to squeeze out even more defense funds. Hopefully with a similar result for the regime (to that of the Soviet Union), but faster," he added.


AFP

