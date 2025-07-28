Trump says will 'reduce' Putin's 50-day deadline to end Ukraine war

World News
28-07-2025 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says will &#39;reduce&#39; Putin&#39;s 50-day deadline to end Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says will 'reduce' Putin's 50-day deadline to end Ukraine war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will cut the 50-day deadline he has set Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him. So we're going to have to look and I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number," Trump told reporters as he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his luxury golf course in Turnberry in western Scotland.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Deadline

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
Trump says US will set up 'food centres' in Gaza
Trump says EU will send more aid to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-26

Trump says attempt to conquer all of Ukraine will mean Russia's 'downfall'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

Putin told Trump Russia will not 'give up' aims in Ukraine: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-06-14

Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'

LBCI
World News
09:22

Trump says Putin now has 10-12 days to end Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Trump says Iran sending “bad signals”

LBCI
World News
09:50

US 'applauds' Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire declaration: Rubio

LBCI
World News
09:22

Trump says Putin now has 10-12 days to end Ukraine war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

Trump says US will set up 'food centres' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-19

Iran is able to produce nuclear bomb in 'a couple of weeks': White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report

LBCI
World News
09:50

US 'applauds' Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire declaration: Rubio

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Ziad Rahbani’s funeral procession arrives at Bikfaya church for final farewell

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Ziad Rahbani’s funeral procession arrives at Bikfaya church for final farewell

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

‘Where is the state?’: Fear grips Maameltein amid rising crime

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announces finance committee's approval of Banking Reform Law ahead of General Assembly vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More