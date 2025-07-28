News
Trump says will 'reduce' Putin's 50-day deadline to end Ukraine war
World News
28-07-2025 | 08:18
Trump says will 'reduce' Putin's 50-day deadline to end Ukraine war
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will cut the 50-day deadline he has set Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him. So we're going to have to look and I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number," Trump told reporters as he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his luxury golf course in Turnberry in western Scotland.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Deadline
Ukraine
War
