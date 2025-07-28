U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will cut the 50-day deadline he has set Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.



"I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him. So we're going to have to look and I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number," Trump told reporters as he met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his luxury golf course in Turnberry in western Scotland.



AFP