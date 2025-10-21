United Nations rights experts warned on Tuesday that United States covert action and threats of using armed force against Caracas "violate Venezuela's sovereignty and the U.N. Charter".



"These actions also violate the fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country," three independent U.N. rights experts said in a statement, warning: "These moves are an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region."



AFP