Trump and Saudi Crown Prince to meet on November 18

21-10-2025 | 10:10
Trump and Saudi Crown Prince to meet on November 18
Trump and Saudi Crown Prince to meet on November 18

U.S. network CBS reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources, that U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plan to meet at the White House on Nov. 18.

It will be Prince Mohammed’s first visit to Washington since the start of Trump’s second term.

Reuters
 

