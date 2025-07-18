News
Kremlin says 'illegal' EU sanctions will backfire
World News
18-07-2025 | 05:59
Kremlin says 'illegal' EU sanctions will backfire
Moscow on Friday downplayed the impact of fresh EU sanctions on Russia's economy, calling them "illegal" and saying they would backfire.
"We will certainly analyse the new package in order to minimise its impact. But every new package adds to the negative effect on the very countries that join in on them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, on a briefing call.
AFP
World News
Kremlin
EU
Sanctions
