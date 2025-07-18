Kremlin says 'illegal' EU sanctions will backfire

18-07-2025 | 05:59
Kremlin says 'illegal' EU sanctions will backfire
Kremlin says 'illegal' EU sanctions will backfire

Moscow on Friday downplayed the impact of fresh EU sanctions on Russia's economy, calling them "illegal" and saying they would backfire.

"We will certainly analyse the new package in order to minimise its impact. But every new package adds to the negative effect on the very countries that join in on them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, on a briefing call.

AFP

