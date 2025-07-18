Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal after it published a story about an alleged off-color letter written by him to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that featured a drawing of a naked woman.



The Journal story, which quickly reverberated around the US capital, says the note to Epstein bearing Trump's signature was part of a collection of notes for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The newspaper says it reviewed the letter but did not print an image.



AFP