Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein

18-07-2025 | 00:14
Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein
Trump threatens to sue WSJ over story on alleged 2003 letter to Epstein

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal after it published a story about an alleged off-color letter written by him to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that featured a drawing of a naked woman.

The Journal story, which quickly reverberated around the US capital, says the note to Epstein bearing Trump's signature was part of a collection of notes for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The newspaper says it reviewed the letter but did not print an image.

AFP

