News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK sanctions 135 oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet
World News
21-07-2025 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK sanctions 135 oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet
Britain on Monday slapped sanctions on 135 oil tankers in Russia's shadow fleet, in a bid to disrupt the flow of money helping Moscow fund the war in Ukraine.
Two entities involved in shipping were also sanctioned as part of the crackdown on a fleet "responsible for illicitly carrying $24 billion worth of cargo since the start of 2024," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Security analysts say Russia is secretly operating hundreds of vessels, seeking to dodge the sanctions Western nations have imposed on its oil exports over the war in Ukraine.
AFP
World News
UK
Sanctions
Oil Tankers
Russia
Next
Beijing slams 'serious negative impact' of EU sanctions over Russia
From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-18
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
World News
2025-07-18
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
0
World News
2025-05-20
UK sanctions target Russia's military, energy and financial sectors
World News
2025-05-20
UK sanctions target Russia's military, energy and financial sectors
0
World News
2025-05-09
UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties
World News
2025-05-09
UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties
0
World News
2025-06-10
EU proposes lowering Russia oil price cap in new round of sanctions
World News
2025-06-10
EU proposes lowering Russia oil price cap in new round of sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:35
New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky
World News
14:35
New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
War in Gaza 'must end now': UK and 24 nations in joint plea
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
War in Gaza 'must end now': UK and 24 nations in joint plea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07
Pope speaks against 'forced' mass displacement of Gaza civilians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07
Pope speaks against 'forced' mass displacement of Gaza civilians
0
World News
07:11
Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say
World News
07:11
Pakistani Islamist militants use drones to target security forces, officials say
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:25
Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
Lebanon News
02:25
Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-19
Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-19
Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
0
World News
2025-04-19
US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal: Report
World News
2025-04-19
US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal: Report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:09
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions
Lebanon News
05:09
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions
2
Lebanon News
02:25
Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
Lebanon News
02:25
Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
3
Lebanon News
05:49
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions
5
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30
6
Lebanon News
11:26
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Lebanon News
11:26
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
7
Middle East News
04:30
Israel says struck Yemen's Hodeida port
Middle East News
04:30
Israel says struck Yemen's Hodeida port
8
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More