Iran says to host China, Russia for talks on nuclear issue

21-07-2025 | 05:33
Iran says to host China, Russia for talks on nuclear issue
Iran says to host China, Russia for talks on nuclear issue

Tehran said it will host China and Russia on Tuesday for talks on its nuclear program, amid European threats to reimpose sanctions.

"A trilateral consultation" with Russia and China would be held in the Iranian capital to discuss nuclear issues and the potential reimposition of sanctions, foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told a news conference on Monday.

AFP



