PM Salam convenes Beirut officials to tackle waste crisis, announces new measures

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a meeting at the Grand Serail dedicated to addressing the waste crisis in Beirut, attended by Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, Internal Security Forces Director Raed Abdallah, and other senior Beirut officials and municipal representatives.



Also present were Ramco company chairman, Director General, and Deputy Director General.



At the conclusion of the meeting, the following decisions were made:



* Clear instructions will be issued to large businesses to comply with designated waste disposal schedules.



* The number of dumpsters across the capital will be increased.



* The municipal police will be tasked with monitoring and controlling the issue of waste pickers.



* The dumping of carcasses and animal waste outside designated areas will be followed up, with necessary measures taken accordingly.