Gaza aid flotilla a 'dangerous, irresponsible' initiative: Italy PM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-09-2025 | 13:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza aid flotilla a &#39;dangerous, irresponsible&#39; initiative: Italy PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza aid flotilla a 'dangerous, irresponsible' initiative: Italy PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday that a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza was "dangerous, irresponsible", while also condemning drone attacks on the vessel.

"There is no need to risk one's own safety, it is not necessary to go to a war zone to deliver aid to Gaza, which the Italian government and the competent authorities could have delivered in a few hours," Meloni told Italian press in New York ahead of giving a speech at the UN General Assembly.



AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

flotilla

'dangerous,

irresponsible'

initiative:

Italy

LBCI Next
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'
Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:07

UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21

Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-10

Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of a Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:44

Netanyahu: Israel pursuing military and diplomatic efforts to defeat Hamas, secure hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24

Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More