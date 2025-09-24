Gaza aid flotilla a 'dangerous, irresponsible' initiative: Italy PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday that a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza was "dangerous, irresponsible", while also condemning drone attacks on the vessel.



"There is no need to risk one's own safety, it is not necessary to go to a war zone to deliver aid to Gaza, which the Italian government and the competent authorities could have delivered in a few hours," Meloni told Italian press in New York ahead of giving a speech at the UN General Assembly.







AFP