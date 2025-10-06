Madagascar president names army general as PM

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina on Monday appointed an army general as his new prime minister after days of youth-led protests that have plunged the country into a crisis.



"With wisdom, I have decided to appoint Ruphin Fortunat Dimbisoa Zafisambo, Divisional General, as Prime Minister of the government," said Rajoelina, who sacked his entire government last week in a bid to quell the unrest.



