Madagascar president names army general as PM

06-10-2025 | 15:43
Madagascar president names army general as PM
Madagascar president names army general as PM

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina on Monday appointed an army general as his new prime minister after days of youth-led protests that have plunged the country into a crisis.

"With wisdom, I have decided to appoint Ruphin Fortunat Dimbisoa Zafisambo, Divisional General, as Prime Minister of the government," said Rajoelina, who sacked his entire government last week in a bid to quell the unrest.

AFP

