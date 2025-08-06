News
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff at Kremlin
World News
06-08-2025 | 05:20
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff at Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin on Wednesday, just ahead of a U.S. deadline for ending the Ukraine conflict, state media reported.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin received U.S. Special Envoy Steven Witkoff," state-run agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
US
Envoy
Steve Witkoff
Kremlin
Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing 'quickly'
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-01
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-01
US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-31
US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-31
US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House
0
Middle East News
2025-07-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office
Middle East News
2025-07-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
US envoy Witkoff says withdrawing from Gaza talks, considering 'alternative options'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
US envoy Witkoff says withdrawing from Gaza talks, considering 'alternative options'
World News
03:06
Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing 'quickly'
World News
03:06
Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing 'quickly'
0
World News
01:28
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
World News
01:28
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
0
World News
09:52
US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion
World News
09:52
US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
Lebanon News
04:16
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
1
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
2
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
4
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
7
Lebanon News
12:59
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
Lebanon News
12:59
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
