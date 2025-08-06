Putin meets US envoy Witkoff at Kremlin

World News
06-08-2025 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff at Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff at Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin on Wednesday, just ahead of a U.S. deadline for ending the Ukraine conflict, state media reported.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin received U.S. Special Envoy Steven Witkoff," state-run agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.


AFP
 

World News

Putin

Russia

US

Envoy

Steve Witkoff

Kremlin

Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing 'quickly'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-01

US envoy Witkoff says Gaza visit to help craft aid plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-31

US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-30

US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24

US envoy Witkoff says withdrawing from Gaza talks, considering 'alternative options'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:06

Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing 'quickly'

LBCI
World News
01:28

US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
World News
09:52

US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-17

Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-24

Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More