Netanyahu calls Australia PM 'weak politician who betrayed Israel'

19-08-2025 | 05:08
Netanyahu calls Australia PM &#39;weak politician who betrayed Israel&#39;
Netanyahu calls Australia PM 'weak politician who betrayed Israel'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as a "weak politician" on Tuesday, amid an ongoing row between the two countries after Canberra declared it would recognise a Palestinian state.

"History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews," read a post on the official X account of Netanyahu's office.

AFP

