French wine exporters 'hugely disappointed' over US tariff exemption failure
World News
21-08-2025 | 09:41
French wine exporters 'hugely disappointed' over US tariff exemption failure
The French wine exporters federation said Thursday it was "hugely disappointed" by the European Union's admission that it failed to secure a tariff exemption for the sector in the U.S.-EU trade deal.
"We are certain that this will create major difficulties for the wines and spirits sector," the head of the wine and spirits federation FEVS Gabriel Picard said, while France's minister for trade Laurent Saint-Martin said his government would seek "additional exemptions" as part of the U.S.-EU trade deal.
AFP
World News
United States
Europe
France
Tariffs
