French wine exporters 'hugely disappointed' over US tariff exemption failure

World News
21-08-2025 | 09:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French wine exporters &#39;hugely disappointed&#39; over US tariff exemption failure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French wine exporters 'hugely disappointed' over US tariff exemption failure

The French wine exporters federation said Thursday it was "hugely disappointed" by the European Union's admission that it failed to secure a tariff exemption for the sector in the U.S.-EU trade deal.

"We are certain that this will create major difficulties for the wines and spirits sector," the head of the wine and spirits federation FEVS Gabriel Picard said, while France's minister for trade Laurent Saint-Martin said his government would seek "additional exemptions" as part of the U.S.-EU trade deal.

AFP

World News

United States

Europe

France

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
International Criminal Court blasts new US sanctions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization

LBCI
World News
2025-07-12

Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks

LBCI
World News
2025-07-18

US designates Pakistani group's offshoot as 'terrorist' organization over Kashmir attack

LBCI
World News
2025-08-01

Canada PM says he is disappointed as Trump orders tariff hike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:51

Putin prepared to meet Zelensky but legitimacy an issue: Lavrov

LBCI
World News
06:48

Vance says Europe will have to take 'lion's share' of burden for Ukrainian security

LBCI
World News
06:36

Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet

LBCI
World News
2025-08-20

International Criminal Court blasts new US sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Palestinian Presidential spokesperson: Weapons inside Palestinian camps in Lebanon to be handed over to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:45

BDL takes key steps to restore financial confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian factions in Borj El Brajneh camp to begin handing over heavy weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More