Arous Beirut
White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025 | 14:27
White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement
White House spokesperson said Monday that President Donald Trump’s administration is working diligently to advance a proposed plan to end the conflict in Gaza as soon as possible, noting that technical discussions are currently underway.
Reuters
