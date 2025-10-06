White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025 | 14:27
High views
White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement
White House says working hard on the proposed Gaza agreement

White House spokesperson said Monday that President Donald Trump’s administration is working diligently to advance a proposed plan to end the conflict in Gaza as soon as possible, noting that technical discussions are currently underway.

