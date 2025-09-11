Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

11-09-2025 | 08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

Hezbollah on Thursday denied allegations by Syria’s Interior Ministry that members arrested in western rural Damascus were affiliated with the group.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s media relations department dismissed the claims “in their entirety,” reiterating that the group has “no presence and carries out no activity on Syrian territory.”

The statement added that Hezbollah remains committed to Syria’s stability and the security of its people.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Syria

Interior Ministry

