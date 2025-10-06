Trump says US 25% tariffs on heavy trucks start November 1

06-10-2025 | 14:21
Trump says US 25% tariffs on heavy trucks start November 1

President Donald Trump said Monday that a steep U.S. tariff on imported heavy trucks would take effect November 1, postponing the initial date that he initially threatened to impose such duties.

"Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

AFP
 

