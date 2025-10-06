News
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Trump says US 25% tariffs on heavy trucks start November 1
World News
06-10-2025 | 14:21
Trump says US 25% tariffs on heavy trucks start November 1
President Donald Trump said Monday that a steep U.S. tariff on imported heavy trucks would take effect November 1, postponing the initial date that he initially threatened to impose such duties.
"Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
United States
Tariffs
