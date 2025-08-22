NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

22-08-2025 | 08:57
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

The head of NATO on Friday called for "robust" security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure Russia will uphold any potential peace deal and "will never again attempt to take one square kilometre of Ukraine."

"Robust security guarantees will be essential, and this is what we are now working to define," Mark Rutte said during a visit to Kyiv, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

World News

NATO

Ukraine

Russia

Mark Rutte

Volodymyr Zelensky

