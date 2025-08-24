News
Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth about $700 million
World News
24-08-2025 | 08:28
Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth about $700 million
Norway's government said on Sunday that it will contribute approximately 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($696.12 million) of air defense systems to Ukraine.
"Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defense systems," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in the statement.
"Germany and Norway are working very closely together to support Ukraine in its fight to defend the country and protect the civilian population against Russian air attacks."
Norway and Germany are funding two Patriot systems including missiles. In addition Norway is contributing to the procurement of air defense radar from German manufacturer Hensoldt and air defense systems from Kongsberg.
Reuters
