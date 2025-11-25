News
Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS
World News
25-11-2025 | 08:52
Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS
The United Nations warned Tuesday that abrupt and dramatic international funding cuts had devastating consequences for the global efforts against HIV and AIDS.
"The global response to HIV has suffered its most significant setback in decades," UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told reporters in Geneva, voicing particular concern about a "collapse" in HIV prevention services, which risks resulting in "3.3 million additional new infections" by 2030.
AFP
