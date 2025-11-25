Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS

World News
25-11-2025 | 08:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Global HIV response hit by &#39;most significant setback in decades&#39;: UNAIDS
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Global HIV response hit by 'most significant setback in decades': UNAIDS

The United Nations warned Tuesday that abrupt and dramatic international funding cuts had devastating consequences for the global efforts against HIV and AIDS.

"The global response to HIV has suffered its most significant setback in decades," UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told reporters in Geneva, voicing particular concern about a "collapse" in HIV prevention services, which risks resulting in "3.3 million additional new infections" by 2030.

AFP

World News

response

'most

significant

setback

decades':

UNAIDS

LBCI Next
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

EU chief's plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming in Bulgaria

LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

China's Xi pushes a new global order, flanked by leaders of Russia and India

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

Pentagon chief says US military must fix 'decades of decay'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

UK PM welcomes 'significant progress' in Ukraine talks: Spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:29

UK PM warns of 'tough road ahead' in Ukraine peace process

LBCI
World News
07:04

US and Russia hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi as missiles pound Kyiv

LBCI
World News
06:13

Ukraine says wants Zelensky-Trump meeting this week

LBCI
World News
04:28

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan's Kyuhsu region: GFZ

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05

Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:23

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More