Kremlin denies Russian surveillance drones fly over US weapons routes in Germany

28-08-2025 | 08:00
Kremlin denies Russian surveillance drones fly over US weapons routes in Germany

The Kremlin dismissed a New York Times report on Thursday that Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over routes that the United States and its allies use to ferry military supplies through eastern Germany.

Asked about the report, in which the New York Times cited U.S. and other Western officials, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the Kremlin had not had time to read the story closely.

"But it’s hard to imagine, because then the Germans would have seen it clearly, and they would hardly have kept quiet. So, of course, all this looks more like another newspaper fake," he said.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

U.S. and German officials have been discussing alleged Russian sabotage activities, including details that contributed to the May arrest of three Ukrainian men allegedly involved in a plot linked to Russia, the New York Times said.

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Surveillance

Drones

Germany

