Eight killed in car explosion near Red Fort in India's Delhi

10-11-2025 | 10:47
Eight killed in car explosion near Red Fort in India's Delhi
Eight killed in car explosion near Red Fort in India's Delhi

At least eight people were killed in an explosion in a car near the historic Red Fort in a densely populated district of the Indian capital Delhi, a city police spokesperson said.

The exact cause of the blast was being investigated, city police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi said. However, India's financial capital of Mumbai as well as its most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, which borders Delhi, went on high security alert after the blast, local media reported.

"Eight people have been killed in the explosion," Tyagi said. At least 20 people were injured, TV channels reported, as ambulances raced to the scene.

Mangled bodies and the wreckage of several cars could be seen on a congested street near a metro station in the old quarter of Delhi, as police poured into the area to secure it and push back gathering crowds.


Reuters
 

