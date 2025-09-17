News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mesh Ana
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
News Bulletin Reports
17-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Before September 22, the date of the two-state solution conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Israel is seeking progress on a security agreement with Syria.
Talks took place Wednesday in London between Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, with U.S. mediator Tom Barrack present.
The agreement includes a map of the border area, stretching from southwest Damascus to the border with Israel.
It would establish a weapons-free zone where Syrian air force flights are prohibited. The main point of disagreement concerns the peaks of Mount Hermon.
Israel sees this agreement as an alternative to the 1974 separation-of-forces agreement, which Tel Aviv considers outdated after the fall of the Assad regime and the establishment of a buffer zone in southern Syria where its army is deployed.
In its proposal, Israel seeks to maintain freedom of flight in Syrian airspace and requests a flight corridor allowing it to cross Syria toward Iran if necessary for military operations.
Drawing on principles from its peace agreement with Egypt—which divided the Sinai into three zones with different security arrangements—Israel proposes applying similar principles in Syria:
* The area southwest of Damascus would be divided into three zones, each with specified types of forces, their numbers, and the weapons Syrians are allowed to possess.
* The buffer zone, currently occupied by the Israeli army, would be expanded by an additional two kilometers on the Syrian side. Military forces or heavy weapons would be prohibited in the strip adjacent to this zone, though Syrian police and internal security forces would be allowed in the section of the buffer zone closest to the border.
In exchange for these demands, Tel Aviv has proposed a gradual withdrawal of its forces from all occupied areas in Syria, except for Mount Hermon, which it considers a strategically important site for any future settlement.
Ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, Israel hopes to hold talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on the sidelines in New York, though several Israeli officials have emphasized that the proposal is not yet ready for signing, making the likelihood of a Netanyahu-Al-Sharaa meeting slim.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Talks
Security
Airspace
UN Summit
Next
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-14
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet UK PM in London ahead of Trump-Putin summit
World News
2025-08-14
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet UK PM in London ahead of Trump-Putin summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
0
World News
2025-08-14
Zelensky meets UK's Starmer in London ahead of Trump-Putin talks
World News
2025-08-14
Zelensky meets UK's Starmer in London ahead of Trump-Putin talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-19
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-19
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-07
Israel doesn't want to 'keep' or 'govern' Gaza: Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-07
Israel doesn't want to 'keep' or 'govern' Gaza: Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Israeli strike on car in Alma al-Shaab injures civilian: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Israeli strike on car in Alma al-Shaab injures civilian: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
4
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
6
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More