Syrian president meets Trump at White House

World News
10-11-2025 | 11:58
High views
Syrian president meets Trump at White House
Syrian president meets Trump at White House

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday for unprecedented talks just days after Washington removed him from a terrorism blacklist.

"The president of Syria arrived at the White House... The meeting between President Trump and President al-Sharaa has also started," the White House said in a statement.

AFP

World News

United States

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Donald Trump

White House

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown
US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary
