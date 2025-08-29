Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House

29-08-2025 | 09:30
Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House
Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has moved to block $5 billion of congressionally-approved foreign aid, the White House said Friday -- raising the likelihood of a federal shutdown as Democrats oppose the policy.

The cuts "affect programs of the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development," Trump wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives.

AFP

Donald Trump

Foreign Aid

White House

United States

