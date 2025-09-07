News
Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine government building hit
World News
07-09-2025 | 06:37
Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine government building hit
Russia on Sunday said it had targeted only military sites and related infrastructure in a massive combined overnight strike that had also hit a government building in central Kyiv.
Russian army forces "have struck sites of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and transport infrastructure", the defence ministry said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Russia
Attack
Ukraine
Military
Government
Russian army claims village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
Previous
