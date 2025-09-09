Drone strikes hit power plant, arms factory, refinery near Sudan’s capital

09-09-2025 | 03:09
Drone strikes hit power plant, arms factory, refinery near Sudan’s capital
Drone strikes hit power plant, arms factory, refinery near Sudan’s capital

Drone strikes hit a power station, a weapons factory, and an oil refinery near Sudan's army-held capital on Tuesday, witnesses at the sites told AFP.

A military source told AFP on condition of anonymity that an air base was also struck.

AFP

World News

Sudan

Drone

Strikes

