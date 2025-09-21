News
Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion
World News
21-09-2025 | 06:14
Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion
Estonia's foreign ministry said Sunday that U.N. Security Council would hold an emergency meeting this week following the incursion of three Russian aircraft into its airspace.
"On September 22... the United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting in response to Russia's brazen violation of Estonian airspace last Friday," a statement from the ministry said.
AFP
World News
Estonia
UN
Security Council
Russia
Air Incursion
US deal on Bagram base 'not possible' says Afghan Taliban official
Previous
