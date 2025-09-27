New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM

27-09-2025 | 03:13
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM

New Zealand’s foreign minister Winston Peters said Friday in New York that his country will not recognize a Palestinian state at this time.

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, Peters said: “With the war still raging, Hamas remaining the de facto authority in Gaza, and the uncertainty about the next steps, too many questions remain about the future of a Palestinian state. It would not be wise for New Zealand to announce recognition at this stage.”

Reuters

