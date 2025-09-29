Russia withdraws from European anti-torture convention

World News
29-09-2025 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia withdraws from European anti-torture convention
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia withdraws from European anti-torture convention

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to pull Russia out of a European anti-torture convention, Moscow's latest rejection of Western institutions and rights protections amid its offensive on Ukraine.

According to a document published online by Russian authorities, Putin approved a law to denounce the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, a landmark agreement that aims to strengthen the rights of people deprived of their liberty, such as prisoners.

AFP

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Moscow

Ukraine

European Convention for the Prevention of Torture

LBCI Next
Kremlin says there have been no signals from Kyiv about resuming Russia-Ukraine talks
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

Putin submits bill to withdraw from European Convention against torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance

LBCI
World News
2025-07-23

EU chief demands 'explanations' from Zelensky on anti-graft agencies

LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

European leaders to visit US this week for talks on Russia-Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says

LBCI
World News
13:48

Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests

LBCI
World News
12:52

Israel's Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, source tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
12:23

Afghanistan's Taliban shutting down communications 'until further notice': AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
World News
13:48

Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More